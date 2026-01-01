<p>Seoul - K-Pop sensation BTS will return with a new album on March 20, followed by a world tour, the boy band's agency said on Thursday.</p><p>The album will be the first released by the seven-member group in more than three years since the 2022 anthology album "Proof", the group's agency Big Hit Music, a unit of HYBE , said in a statement.</p>.New year, new rules: National Sports Governance Act to partially come into effect from January 1.<p>BTS' activities as a group had been on hiatus as the members carried out South Korea's mandatory military service in turn.</p>