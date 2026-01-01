Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

K-Pop sensation BTS to return with new album on March 20

BTS' activities ‍as a group had been on hiatus as the members carried out South Korea's mandatory military service ​in turn.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 01:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 01:06 IST
Entertainment NewsBTSKpop

Follow us on :

Follow Us