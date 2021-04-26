Here's what Zuckerberg's dad said on him skipping meals

'Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?': Mark Zuckerberg's father on Facebook CEO skipping meals over new project

On Friday, Zuckerberg asked his Facebook followers if they ever get so engrossed in a project that they forget to eat their meals

  • Apr 26 2021, 12:01 ist
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: Reuters File Photo.

The universal love language of parents through which they make sure that their children are well-fed is something that even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't get to escape.

An exchange between Zuckerberg and his father Edward along the same lines recently went viral.

On Friday, Zuckerberg asked his Facebook followers if they ever get so engrossed in a project that they forget to eat their meals. "Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?" Zuckerberg wrote.

Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?

In a comment below the post, the Facebook CEO said: "Keeps happening. I think I've lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire)."

One response in the sea of responses that the post saw was that of his father's which read: "Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?"

"Aww thanks," Mark Zuckerberg replied to his father's question, adding, "but I just need to stop forgetting to eat."

