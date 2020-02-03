ECB should give more weight to housing costs in measuring inflation- Chief Economist

The European Central Bank should give more weight to housing costs in the way inflation is measured in the euro zone, its chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.
"We at the ECB would agree that there should be more weight on housing - but there is a difficulty and this has been looked at several times before," Lane told the newspaper.
"We have to learn and review from the previous episodes of studying this issue," he added.
