<p>The Tungabhadra river gracefully separates two of Karnataka’s most captivating landscapes — the UNESCO-listed Hampi heritage site on its southern bank and the historically and mythologically significant villages of Anegundi and Sanapur on the northern side.</p>.<p>While Hampi’s iconic monuments have long drawn global attention, these villages in Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district are increasingly emerging as complementary hubs for tourism.</p>.<p>Though Koppal is often associated with arid terrain, Sanapur and its neighbouring villages offer a refreshing contrast. Pockets of greenery and tranquil waters set against rows of hills evoke the charm of the Malnad region. The serene lake, fed by a channel of the Tungabhadra, further enhances the village’s allure, attracting travellers from across India and abroad.</p>.<p>Many visitors to Hampi are now choosing to stay in Sanapur for extended periods. The village serves as an ideal base for exploring nearby attractions such as Gagan Mahal in Anegundi, Chintamani, Navavrindavana, Pampasarovar, Anjanadri Hill and Rishyamukha Parvata.</p>.<p>“The stretch from Anegundi to Basapur is ideal for tourists looking to escape daily stress and enjoy nature,” said Manohar Kamat, a tourist from Udupi.</p>.<p>“Sanapur is a picturesque destination, perfect for making reels and sharing on social media. The beauty of the Tungabhadra riverbanks and the Kishkindha region can only be experienced in person,” said Rupali Memade, a tourist from Mumbai.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Anegundi is where history and mythology come alive. Anegundi was previously known as Kishkindha and was the first capital of the Vijaynagara empire. The area also has a plateau dating back to nearly 3,000 years and several pre-historic sites. It has a fort and several temples of the Vijaynagara era.</p>.<p>Over the years, resorts and homestays have sprung up along the riverbank, offering tourists a chance to immerse themselves in the region’s pristine beauty. A large water body located at a higher elevation in Sanapur has become a hub for adventure and recreation. Some travellers delight in swimming in its calm waters, while others enjoy coracle rides organised by local youths. Many tourists wander through verdant paddy fields, capturing photographs, observing village life and soaking in the pastoral charm.</p>.<p>The peak tourist season here, particularly for foreigners, is between late December and the first week of March.</p>.<p><strong>Enhanced local opportunities</strong></p>.<p>The growing influx of visitors has also created employment opportunities for villagers. Local people run hotels, resorts and homestays, rent bicycles and motorcycles and sell traditional items. Handicrafts made from banana fibre, locally tailored clothing and decorative items have become popular souvenirs, supporting the community economically while preserving cultural heritage.</p>.<p>Shamina Banu, who crafts decorative and utility items like mats, table runners, bowls, handbags, keychains and flower vases, says their products are eco-friendly and sustainable. “Domestic as well as foreign tourists appreciate our products, but domestic tourists make the most purchases as international travelers face baggage restrictions,” she explains.</p>.<p>Around 200–300 artisans in the Kishkindha region, many of them women, produce such handicrafts. G Pavan Kumar, a lecturer based in Gangavati, notes that Sanapur and nearby areas are blessed with natural beauty. “Over the years, these villages have grown into tourist destinations through word of mouth and their proximity to Hampi. The Tourism Department has also played a key role in promoting these areas,” he adds.</p>.<p>Tourism took a backseat in the village after a gangrape and a murder were reported last year. However, police have strengthened safety measures to retain the region’s appeal.</p>.<p>“Enhanced policing, check-posts, barricades and increased monitoring have made Sanapur and the wider Kishkindha region more secure and welcoming, allowing both Indian and international travelers to fully enjoy the area’s beauty,” says Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi.</p>.<p><em>(Translated from Kannada by Divyashri Mudakavi)</em></p>