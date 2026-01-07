<p>Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT, on Wednesday reviewed the regulatory sandbox framework under the Karnataka Innovation Authority, including the overall design, operational workflows, implementation mechanisms, legal analysis and global benchmarking.</p>.<p>“We discussed some crucial amendments to the existing KIA Act that will help operationalise and implement the regulatory sandbox framework. This will allow innovative technologies to be tested in a controlled environment, with reasonable relaxation of state regulations where required, so that genuine innovation is not held back by regulatory barriers,” Kharge said.</p>.<p>The final framework will be opened up soon for consultation with startups, industry, state departments and think tanks before it is formally introduced.</p>.<p>The government intends to make the framework decisively pro-technology while remaining accountable and safe, he added.</p>