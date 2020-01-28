Ed-tech startup InterviewBit raises $20 million in funding round

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup InterviewBit on Tuesday announced that that it has raised $20 million in its latest funding round. This round of investment, led by Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India and others, pegs the valuation of the startup at around $ 110 million.

The company recently launched an advanced online computer science programme for college graduates and young professional software engineers. It says that 2,000 students are currently enrolled in the programme. The company will use these funds to scale up their enrollment and launch in new markets, while also investing in their curriculum and live teaching products to improve the student-teacher experience.

A National Employability Report Engineers 2019 report had stated that the employability of Indian engineers continues to be as low as 20%. Scaler Academy’s 6-month online programme aims at enhancing the coding skills of professionals with exposure to the latest technologies, the company said.

Anshuman Singh, co-founder, InterviewBit said, “Scaler Academy was incubated earlier this year to help young professionals and students learn advanced programming skills. Within a short period of time, it has made a huge impact on the capabilities of our students.”

The first batch of Scaler Academy had 200 students, and since then six more batches have been initiated - with one being held in the United States.

“There is a huge global scarcity of high-quality software talent, and we have experienced it firsthand across the portfolio. As a result, we were very excited about Anshuman and Abhimanyu’s vision to build an advanced online computer science programme,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore.