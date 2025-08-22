<p>Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the venues for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI World Cup scheduled to begin next month.</p><p>Though ICC did not reveal the exact reason for the change in venue, it is presumed that Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru did not get the necessary safety clearance to host international matches after the recent stampede at the venue that left 11 people dead following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL winning celebrations. </p><p>"While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we're pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that'll showcase the very best of the women's game," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said. </p>.<p>As per the revised scheduled released by the game's governing body, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, including three league matches, a semifinal and potentially the final.</p><p>"The stage is set, and I'm confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," added Shah.</p>.Women’s ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's challenge, Shafali left out.<p>Apart from Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo, India will host the 50-over World Cup comprising eight teams from September 30.</p><p>The other venues for the eight-team tournament starting on September 30 include Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo.</p><p>Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian squad with Smriti Mandhana named as her deputy for the quadrennial extravaganza with their eyes firmly set on an elusive global trophy.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>