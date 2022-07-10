8 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.81 L cr in m-cap, HUL tops

Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 1.81 lakh crore in m-cap; HUL tops chart

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 14:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,81,209.89 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the only laggards.

Among the winners, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 50,058.05 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,86,422.74 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped Rs 35,956.8 crore to reach Rs 5,25,656.96 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 23,940.12 crore to Rs 7,75,832.15 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 19,797.24 crore to Rs 4,47,841.46 crore.

Also Read: Adani confirms entry into telecom spectrum race

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) went higher by Rs 19,232.55 crore to Rs 4,35,922.66 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 15,126.4 crore to Rs 6,37,033.78 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation moved up by Rs 12,000.08 crore to Rs 3,81,833.20 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 5,098.65 crore to Rs 4,06,213.61 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS declined by Rs 18,770.93 crore to Rs 11,94,625.39 crore.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore. The results were declared post market hours.

The valuation of Reliance Industries went lower by Rs 11,805.14 crore to Rs 16,17,879.36 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Check out DH's latest videos

