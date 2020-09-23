Electronics goods production hit severely due to lockdown: Sanjay Dhotre

Nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 has hit the production of electronics goods severely in India, Minister of State for Communications and Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed Rajya Sabha.

The lockdown led to a complete halt in all production activities, including electronics manufacturing, with the exception of few companies who were manufacturing electronic components for essential medical equipment such as ventilators," Dhotre said in his written reply.

The domestic electronics sector companies resumed production and other associated activities after the lockdown was relaxed in May. The government allowed production with several limitations.

"The shutdown of factories for about two months has impacted the domestic electronics manufacturing sector. According to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), there will be production loss of 20-25 per cent in 2020-21, compared to 2019-20," Dhotre said.

He also said that the country imported electronic components worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2019-20, out of which, 37 % came from China.

"Steps are being taken to broad-base the sources of electronic components and raw material imports in India while promoting domestic electronics production at the same time," Dhotre said.