Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

About 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on leave including about 40 engineers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 21 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 14:20 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc has about 2,300 active employees, Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Saturday.

CNBC on Friday reported that Twitter's full-time headcount has reduced to about 1,300 active, working employees, including fewer than 550 full-time engineers by title.

About 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on leave including about 40 engineers, CNBC said, citing internal records.

"The note is incorrect. There are about 2300 active, working employees at Twitter," billionaire Musk tweeted in a response to a tweet quoting CNBC.

"There are still hundreds of employees working on trust & safety, along with several thousand contractors," Musk added.

Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organizational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service and also laid off about 50 per cent staff. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 