Over 3,000 Pocso cases recorded in Karnataka in 2023: NCRB 

<p>Bengaluru: Close to 3,878 children were sexually misused in 2023 in Karnataka, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).</p>.<p>Of the 8,929 cases of crime against children recorded in the state in 2023, 43% were recorded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 36% were kidnapping and abduction cases. The rate of crimes against children has also increased over the years, with a 22% increase from 2021 to 2023. </p>.Dip in murders; cybercrimes, crimes against Scheduled Tribes spiked: NCRB data.<p>Surprisingly, even after a ban and strict surveillance, 128 cases of child labour and 143 cases of child marriage were recorded in the state.</p>.<p>While increase in cases is a concerning trend, police officials noted that many parents tend to settle the matter out of court and hence, the conviction rate was low.</p>.<p>“Since it concerns children and is a sensitive matter, many parents do not want to drag it and go for an out-of-court settlement,” a senior police official said.</p>.<p>Activists working the field also noted that there is a delay in hearing such cases. Though the law mandates that the trial in Pocso cases be completed within a year, it is hardly followed, activists noted.</p>.<p>Crimes against children </p>.<p>2021: 7,261<br>2022: 7,988<br>2023: 8,929</p>.<p>Major crimes</p>.<p>Kidnapping & abduction: 3,254<br>Pocso: 3,878</p>.<p>Police case disposal</p>.<p>Cases reported: 8,929<br>Pending investigation from previous years: 2,602<br>Cleared: 9,394<br>Chargesheeted: 5,581</p>.<p>Court disposal </p>.<p>Cases pending trial from previous years: 18,100<br>Sent for trial in 2023: 5,581<br>Cleared by courts: 3,408<br>Convicted: 531<br>Acquitted: 2,835</p>