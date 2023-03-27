EV companies shop for fresh talent to meet rising demand: Report

As consumers gradually move towards sustainable mobility, electric vehicle (EV) companies are ramping up hiring amid the continued growth, The Economic Times reported.

Hero Electric, MG Motor, Simple Energy and Yulu Bikes are among companies that have ramped up hiring for special profiles including EV technicians, battery recycling experts, software developers and manufacturing and engineering, the report said. The companies are looking to induct employees not just laterally but through partnerships with educational institutions to pick up young talent.

The EV industry in India is likely to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 36 per cent, stated the report citing a research by India Energy Storage Alliance. The shift is on the back of rising fuel costs that are pushing people towards clean energy alternatives. A policy shift to sustainability, government incentivisation and improvements in infrastructure are also among factors boosting the demand for EVs.

“There has been a significant increase in hiring at our company as the electric two-wheeler industry witnesses a surge in emand. We are looking to grow our 900-strong headcount by 200 per cent by 2025,” Hero Electric HR chief Manu Sharma told the publication.

Bengaluru-based Yulu is hiring for technology, data science, public policy, firmware and operations, eyeing 70,000 to 1 lakh bikes on the road by end of 2023.

Meanwhile, MG Motor has joined hands with 22 colleges across India to upskill over 25,000 students in EV technologies by 2027. The automaker has also tied up with IIT Delhi and IIT Sonepat for a research programme in the EV and autonomous vehicles segment, the report stated.