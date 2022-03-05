EV pioneer Elon Musk says world needs more oil

EV pioneer Elon Musk says world needs more oil, gas

Sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports, Musk said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 12:42 ist
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who started the electric vehicle (EV) revolution to save the climate, on Saturday asked the world governments to increase oil and gas production.

Referring to the world's dependence on Russian pipelines which has stopped several governments from sanctioning President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, he apparently suggested that we need to reduce dependency on Russian oil and gas.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures," Musk posted.

He admitted that this would negatively affect Tesla and its EV business.

"But sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports," he added.

Last year, Musk said on Joe Rogan's podcast: "I'm not in favour of demonising the oil and gas industry. We're gonna need to burn fossil fuels for a long time. The question is just at what rate do we move to a sustainable energy future?"

Also read: Russia running out of oil customers

On Friday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO warned Ukrainians to use the Starlink satellite system with caution as his commercial Internet network can be targeted by Russians to hamper the entire system at work.

As a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a "high" probability of being targeted, Musk said.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk posted in a tweet.

He advised users to only turn on Starlink when needed.

"Turn on Starlink only when needed and place the antenna as far away from people as possible," Musk said and also suggested visibly camouflaging antennas.

As promised, Elon Musk-run SpaceX sent a truck full of Starlink user terminals to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Elon Musk
Business News
Electric Vehicles
EVs
Russia
Ukraine
Oil
Crude Oil

