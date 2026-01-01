Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee kicks off 2026 weaker on corporate dollar demand

The rupee closed 2025 marking with a 4.72 per cent decline for the year, its worst showing since ​2022, when it dropped nearly 10 per cent.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us