Facebook-owner Meta beats quarterly revenue estimates

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more businesses used its advertising tools and services to tap into a surge in online shopping.
The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to $33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from $28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient
Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement
Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India
Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse
Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold