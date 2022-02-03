Facebook-owner Meta beats quarterly revenue estimates

Facebook-owner Meta beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2022, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 02:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more businesses used its advertising tools and services to tap into a surge in online shopping.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to $33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from $28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Meta
Facebook
quarterly earnings
business

What's Brewing

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

 