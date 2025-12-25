<p>Surat: A 57-year-old man sleeping on the window of his 10th-floor flat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surat">Surat </a>slipped and miraculously survived after getting stuck in the metal grill installed outside a window on the 8th floor on Thursday, officials said.</p>.<p>Nitin Adiya remained suspended upside down in agony for an hour before being rescued, the fire official said. Dramatic videos of his rescue have gone viral on social media.</p>.Fireworks to FIR: Builder bursts crackers on Surat road to celebrate son’s birthday; held.<p>According to fire department officials, Adiya was sleeping near a window of his flat at Times Galaxy building in Surat’s Jahangirabad area when he accidentally fell out.</p>.<p>His seemingly fatal fall was arrested after Adiya got stuck in the metal grill outside a window two floors below, they said.</p>.<p>After receiving an emergency call around 8 am, fire officials from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.</p>.<p>In a coordinated rescue using ropes and belts from the 10th floor, the man was safely brought inside the front window of the 8th floor, they said.</p>.<p>Officials said Adiya was immediately shifted to Gurukrupa Hospital in an ambulance after the rescue.</p>