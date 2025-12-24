<p>New Delhi: India announced on Wednesday reforms to cut red tape and simplify its import quality checks, addressing a concern raised by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> over what it described as the South Asian country's "burdensome" import-quality requirements. </p><p>New Delhi and Washington have been working to thrash out a trade agreement, which India hopes will bring relief from a 50 per cent tariff imposed by President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on some of its main exports as punishment for its Russian oil purchases.</p>.'Giving 100% and not getting distracted by mobiles more important than long hours at work' : Infosys co-founder.<p>The reforms on import checks include reduced paperwork, shorter timelines, and fewer inspections for quality approvals, the trade ministry said in a statement.</p><p>"The reforms aim to accelerate processes, reduce turnaround times, and leverage technology-driven systems to make quality assurance faster, more transparent, and more accessible for enterprises, institutions, and citizens," said Jaxay Shah, the chairman of the Quality Council of India.</p>