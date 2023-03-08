Now, no HBO shows on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31

First, it lost IPL streaming rights; now, no HBO shows on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 08 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

From March 31, Disney+ Hotstar will stop airing HBO shows, which means some of the hugely popular titles, from Game of Thrones to The White Lotus and Last of Us, will not be available to subscribers in India. The streamer made the announcement on Twitter.

Coming as it does on top of the platform no longer being able to stream IPL matches, the right has gone to Jio Cinemas, it is a double whammy for its Indian users, especially since the HBO Max launch in India doesn't seem to have progressed much. HBO Max, incidentally, is the most expensive streaming service in the US.

Media analysts suggest that this could be a fallout of Disney CEO Bob Iger's plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including about $3 billion in non-sports-related content.

Hotstar has been streaming HBO's original shows since January 2016, after Disney Star (previously Star India) struck an exclusive tie-up with HBO in December 2015. These shows, particularly 'Game of Thrones', in fact, were an essential part of the streamer's strategy to attract paid subscribers in India.

The service was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in April 2020 after Disney's $71.3-billion global acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which owned Star India.

In the words of @hotstar_helps, "You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."

Will that be a big-enough hook for India subscribers, minus the IPL and HBO Max content?

Disney+Hotstar
Technology

