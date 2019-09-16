Flipkart expands supply chain ahead of Big Billion Sale

Home-grown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, which is gearing up to host its upcoming ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) sale, on Sunday announced expansion of its supply chain for large appliances, with an increase in pincode coverage by 80% compared to last year.

The Big Billion Days sale will commence on September 29 and closes on October 4, 2019.

With this expansion, Flipkart will now be able to deliver large appliances to almost all the serviceable pincodes and help cater to the burgeoning demand for large appliances in the country and increasing its reach especially in Tier-2 cities and beyond, the company said.

Flipkart, with its largest facility for Large Appliances, spread across of 3.5 lakh sq. feet in Bengaluru, has increased its delivery capacity by 14x this year, compared to 2018.

To address any apprehensions around large ticket purchases, Flipkart has worked to give a seamless experience by offering an Open Box Delivery ​option ​for almost all consumers, ​assuring that the product is delivered damage-free.

“In the case of a consumer-facing an issue, the option of an instant doorstep replacement will be given without any hassle to the consumer,” Flipkart said.

It has also assured customers of ​a guaranteed installation within 48 hours from the day of delivery in top 50 cities across India, the e-commerce major said.

Speaking about this expansion, ​Ajay Yadav, Senior Vice President at Flipkart said​, ​"This festive season, we are extending our reach to newer regions, aiming to cover almost all the serviceable pincodes across the country. This year, our consumers from Metros to Tier-2 cities and beyond, who didn't have access to a wide range of appliances previously, will be able to shop from our entire product range.”

As part of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is offering large appliances such as Smart TVs, washing machines and refrigerators, home and furniture, beauty, sports, toys, books and smart devices which are witnessing a significant jump in demand. Over the past year, while the demand for Android Smart TVs grew 3x in metros, smaller towns showed impressive growth with a 5x increase in demand, Flipkart said in a statement.

Other products such as water purifiers and air conditioners are also witnessing growth on the back of high awareness on the latest technology, it added.

Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India’s e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of around 160 million, Flipkart is offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories.

During the sale days, there will be a four-hour early access for Flipkart Plus consumers. To make shopping easier and more accessible for consumers this festive season, Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to design special offers for cardholders.

Categories open to consumers during the TBBD are as follows:

September 29: Fashion, TVs & Appliances, Home & Furniture, Beauty, Sports, Toys, Books, Smart Devices, Personal Care Appliances, Travel & more

September 30: Mobiles and Electronic Devices & Accessories