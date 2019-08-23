FM to meet press at 5 pm amid stimulus expectations

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2019, 14:14pm ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2019, 14:28pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI File Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.

Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%. Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Bhartiya Janata Party
Indian economy
Comments (+)
 