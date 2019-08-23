FM to meet press at 5 pm amid stimulus expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing on Friday evening, a government spokesman said, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman to address a Press Conference at National Media Center at 5 pm today.@nsitharamanoffc — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 23, 2019

Several businessmen say the Narendra Modi-led government needs to take swift action on the economy, as the economic growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8%. Most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.