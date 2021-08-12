Foot injury keeps Rafael Nadal out of Cincinnati tournament

Foot injury keeps Nadal out of Cincinnati tournament

The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the US Open

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Aug 12 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:49 ist
Rafael Nadal. Credit: AFP Photo

After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.

The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the US Open. Nadal won the US Open in 2019, the last time he entered.

Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.

The 35-year-old Nadal played last week in Washington, winning his match against Jack Sock and losing to Lloyd Harris — both in three sets. Nadal was bothered by the foot there.

That marked his first competition in about two months. After losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open on June 11, Nadal sat out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics because of the injury and went about three weeks without practicing.

The Western and Southern Open starts Saturday. The US Open begins Aug. 30 in New York.

