Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Protestors and political parties unite as Rajasthan rejects Aravalli redefinition

Parts of the Aravallis are protected as tiger reserves, national parks, eco-sensitive zones, and wetlands, where mining and developmental activities are banned.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 23:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 23:25 IST
India NewsRajasthanAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us