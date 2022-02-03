Former British Airways CEO denies being contender for Air India top job

Former British Airways chairman and chief executive officer, Alex Cruz, denied a media report which said he was likely to be the new CEO of Air India.
“Whilst it is very nice to be mentioned as a candidate for roles as important as this one, I can confirm that I am not a candidate nor have I been,” the aviation veteran told DH in an email.
Earlier on Thursday, The Times of India had reported that Cruz, who had a rich experience of heading both full service and low-cost airlines, may helm the Indian airline which was recently bought by Tata Sons.
“We have no comments to offer at the moment,” Tata spokesman Harsha Ramachandra said in a reply to an email seeking comment on the original media report.
Tata took control of the debt-laden state-run carrier last month, winning back ownership after nearly seven decades. It was launched in 1932 by JRD Tata, a legendary industrialist and India’s first licensed pilot.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto
Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?
Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier
Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video
Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed
Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi
Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2