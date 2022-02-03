Former British Airways CEO denies being contender for Air India top job

Former British Airways chairman and chief executive officer, Alex Cruz, denied a media report which said he was likely to be the new CEO of Air India.

“Whilst it is very nice to be mentioned as a candidate for roles as important as this one, I can confirm that I am not a candidate nor have I been,” the aviation veteran told DH in an email.

Earlier on Thursday, The Times of India had reported that Cruz, who had a rich experience of heading both full service and low-cost airlines, may helm the Indian airline which was recently bought by Tata Sons.

“We have no comments to offer at the moment,” Tata spokesman Harsha Ramachandra said in a reply to an email seeking comment on the original media report.

Tata took control of the debt-laden state-run carrier last month, winning back ownership after nearly seven decades. It was launched in 1932 by JRD Tata, a legendary industrialist and India’s first licensed pilot.

