French prosecutors probe Sanjeev Gupta's business empire: Report

French authorities have opened an investigation into Sanjeev Gupta's business empire, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing the Paris Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor's Office told the newspaper that it was probing Gupta's French operations over allegations of "misuse of corporate assets" and "money laundering".
Representatives for Gupta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
