French officials probe Sanjeev Gupta's business: Report

French prosecutors probe Sanjeev Gupta's business empire: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 08 2021, 04:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 04:45 ist
Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. Credit: Reuters File Photo

French authorities have opened an investigation into Sanjeev Gupta's business empire, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing the Paris Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor's Office told the newspaper that it was probing Gupta's French operations over allegations of "misuse of corporate assets" and "money laundering".

Representatives for Gupta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
World news
France

What's Brewing

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 