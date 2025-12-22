Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

AI adoption in hiring: 4 years of recruiter calling time saved

Companies like Google, Tesla, Swiggy, Microsoft, Jio and Flipkart emerged as the most preferred choices among job seekers.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 12:25 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceJobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us