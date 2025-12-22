<p>Bengaluru: With Artificial Intelligence adoption in hiring workflows, employers created around 11,200 AI-enabled job listings, resulting in about 12 lakh automated screenings, which saved nearly four years of recruiter calling time. Jobs and careers platform Apna.co in its report said more than 73 lakh AI interview sessions took place on its platform in 2025, with over 1.9 crore AI interview minutes. In its 'India at Work 2025' report, the platform revealed that job applications rose about 29 per cent y-o-y, driven by higher participation from women and early-career professionals as service-led hiring expanded across tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.</p><p>Job postings on the platform rose to 14 lakh in 2025, up 15 per cent y-o-y. The platform said demand remained broad-based across BFSI, retail, logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, mobility and IT services. SMBs contributed 10 lakh job postings, recording an 11per cent year-on-year increase, while enterprises accounted for 4 lakh postings, growing at 14 per cent y-o-y.</p>.Instamart order analysis: From iPhone 17s to Rs 10 buys, how users shopped in 2025.<p>Apna.co CEO- Jobs Marketplace Kartik Narayan said, "The 2025 data reflects a workforce that is becoming more distributed, more skilled and more aspirational. Women and early-career professionals are moving steadily into formal service roles, while enterprises and SMBs are expanding hiring beyond metros. AI has also become a practical layer in everyday hiring, improving preparation for candidates and efficiency for employers. Our focus is to keep building systems that make hiring faster, transparent and accessible at scale.”</p><p>Freshers drove entry-level volumes as they submitted over 2.2 crore job applications during the year, a 10 per cent increase over 2024. Tier 1 cities accounted for around 0.9 crore applications, while tier 2 and tier 3 cities contributed nearly 1.3 crore. The number of freshers with diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications increased to over 19 lakh.</p><p>Companies like Google, Tesla, Swiggy, Microsoft, Jio and Flipkart emerged as the most preferred choices among job seekers.</p><p>Women contributed over 3.8 crore applications, registering a 36 per cent y-o-y increase from the previous year. Tier 1 cities accounted for about 2 crore applications, while tier 2 and tier 3 cities contributed around 1.8 crore, reflecting nearly 30 per cent growth in emerging markets. Median salaries for women rose by about 22 per cent. Applications for managerial and senior positions crossed 1.1 crore, up 35 per cent y-o-y, indicating a gradual strengthening of leadership pipelines. BFSI, healthcare services, education, retail and e-commerce together accounted for over 40 per cent of women’s applications, data showed.</p>