Defense counsel of Nirbhaya rapist ML Sharma passes away at 69

<p>Noted advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who made headlines for defending a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, breathed his last on December 19. He was 69. </p><p>A family source informed news agency PTI that Sharma died after suffering from a kidney ailment. </p><p>He drew attention for his PILs (Public interest litigation), including Rafale deal and Article 370, and being the lead petitioner in the coal block allocation scam case. </p><p>It was in 2014 that the Supreme Court declared coal allocation, between 1993 and 2009, as "illegal, arbitrary, non-transparent and devoid of any procedure."</p>