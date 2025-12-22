<p>Hyderabad: Ex-CBI director and retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao has alleged that circumcision is being promoted as a routine medical procedure for non-Muslim boys in Andhra Pradesh, as part of an organised attempt to advance a communal agenda, prompting the state government to say it will examine the issue in line with medical and legal norms .</p><p>Rao, a former CBI director, has written to Andhra Pradesh Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav flagging what he terms a deeply concerning trend of circumcision among non-Muslim boys in the state, ruled by the TDP-led coalition.</p><p>He claims that credible sources have informed him that many doctors are being taught or influenced to believe circumcision is medically beneficial and are therefore advising and performing the procedure on non-Muslim children over a considerable period treating it as a routine intervention rather than one strictly indicated by specific medical conditions.</p><p>He alleged that such a pattern pointed to misinformation being seeded in medical education or training, possibly with an organised effort behind it to promote a particular religious or communal agenda while presenting it as scientific practice.</p><p>Circumcision known as khitan or khatna is traditionally a widespread religious and cultural practice among Muslim males, rooted in the Sunnah (traditions) associated with Prophet Muhammad and Abraham, and symbolising purity, hygiene and belonging to the Ummah (community). </p>.Two-month-old child died during circumcision in Kerala.<p>It is typically carried out during childhood or puberty, often by medical professionals, and is accompanied by social and cultural rituals in many communities. While male circumcision is widely discussed in terms of religion, culture and hygiene, female circumcision remains contentious and is discouraged by many scholars and rights advocates because of its association with mutilation and harm.</p><p>Seeking government intervention, Rao requested the constitution of a committee of inquiry to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the practice of circumcision on non-Muslim boys in both government and private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>He urged the authorities to review medical records for at least the past 10 years, or more if necessary, to ascertain the medical indications and recorded justifications for each such procedure. </p><p>He also called for an examination of the syllabi, teaching materials and training modules of all medical colleges and institutions in the state to identify whether circumcision is being projected as a general health measure rather than a procedure with specific indications.</p><p>He further recommended that the state investigate the prevalence of such practices among medical practitioners and, based on the findings, take corrective steps. These, he suggested, could include changes to medical education guidelines and the launch of a public awareness campaign to clarify the scientific and medical position on circumcision, especially in non-medical contexts.</p><p>Responding to Rao, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, a BJP MLA in the N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet, thanked the former CBI chief for flagging the issue and said the government was committed to evidence-based medical practice, ethical standards and communal harmony. </p><p>He assured that the Health Department would examine the matter in accordance with established medical guidelines and legal provisions and that appropriate action, if required, would follow a due review.</p>