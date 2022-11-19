FTX fires three of its top executives: Report

FTX fires three of its top executives: Report

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 19 2022, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 10:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for US bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.

The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading arm Alameda Research, the newspaper said.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Also Read | FTX bankruptcy filing reveals staggering mismanagement

The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection last week and former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief executive after the rival exchange Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition.

The US bankruptcy proceedings involve multiple FTX group companies with more than 100,000, and possibly over 1 million, creditors.

According to interviews with several people close to Bankman-Fried and company communications not previously reported, the company had been secretly taking risks with customer funds to prop up a trading firm owned by Bankman-Fried, which led to the company's collapse.

Also Read | Why the crypto collapse matters

The company had come under some regulatory oversight through the dozens of licenses it picked up via its many acquisitions. But that did not protect its customers and investors, who now face losses totaling billions of dollars.

Several crypto firms have since been bracing for the fallout from the FTX collapse, with many counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FTX
Business News
Cryptocurrencies

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 