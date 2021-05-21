GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with J&J

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance has signed an advanced purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 200 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, it said in a statement on Friday.
GAVI said the goal was to have the doses available in 2021 and for both self-financing participants of COVAX as well as poorer countries.
"As a one dose vaccine, the J&J vaccine has particular relevance for places with difficult infrastructure, making it a very important addition to the portfolio," said GAVI CEO Seth Berkley.
