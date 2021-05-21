GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with J&J

GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with J&J

GAVI said the goal was to have the doses available in 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 21 2021, 17:14 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 18:20 ist
GAVI said that the vaccine would be available to both self-financing participants of COVAX as well as poorer countries. Credit: Reuters Photo

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance has signed an advanced purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 200 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, it said in a statement on Friday.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

GAVI said the goal was to have the doses available in 2021 and for both self-financing participants of COVAX as well as poorer countries.

"As a one dose vaccine, the J&J vaccine has particular relevance for places with difficult infrastructure, making it a very important addition to the portfolio," said GAVI CEO Seth Berkley.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan

HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan

Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?

Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?

It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland

It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

 