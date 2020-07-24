GoAir launches GoFlyPrivate, offers 'private zone'

GoAir launches GoFlyPrivate to allow passengers to book multiple rows on single PNR

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 18:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday launched a scheme, 'GoFlyPrivate', to offer passengers "private zone" in the aircraft by allowing them to book multiple rows on a single PNR.

The airline said the facility costs "a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight".

GoFlyPrivate allows customers to have the confidence to travel and decide how many rows of seats they want to block, the airline said in a release.

"In another first from GoAir, the airline today (Friday) introduced 'GoFlyPrivate' wherein customers can book multiple rows and create their own private zone on a single PNR (passenger name record)," GoAir said.

Struggling for revenue amid lack of travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic carriers are taking various measures, such as offering adjacent seat to a passenger at a discounted price, roping in hotels for quarantine packages, and tying up with doctors and diagnostic labs.

"GoAir is the first airline in India to bring the confines of a charter flight to someone who cannot afford it at the moment. GoFlyPrivate costs a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight and it provides the same sense of privacy that the customer would otherwise feel in a private charter," said GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia.

Wadia said there was a growing demand from customers for this kind of service and the company is pleased to announce the launch of this service for the domestic flights.

