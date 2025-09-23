Kerala: Election Commission officials requests postponement of SIR due to upcoming local polls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The election commission officials in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> have sought time for commencing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala in view of the upcoming local body elections.</p><p>Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar is learnt to have informed the election commission that since the revenue officials who are supposed to carry out the SIR are now engaged in the preparations for the local body elections that are due to happen before November, there will be practical difficulties in initiating SIR before the local body election. </p>.Amoebic Meningoencephalitis haunts Kerala as source still remains a mystery.<p>Hence he recommended that the commencement of SIR in Kerala may be put on hold until the local body elections are over.</p><p>Representatives of political parties who took part in the all party meeting convened by the chief electoral officer to discuss SIR on Saturday had cited this issue.</p><p>SIR was expected to commence soon in Kerala as well as other states heading for assembly polls next year.</p>