Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,853.26 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.55 per ounce

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 15:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 141 to Rs 48,509 per 10 grams on Monday, continuing the previous day's weakness, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,650 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 43 to Rs 66,019 per kg, from Rs 65,976 kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,853.26 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.55 per ounce.

"Bullions are in consolidation mode," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
Gold prices
silver
Markets

What's Brewing

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 