Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 141 to Rs 48,509 per 10 grams on Monday, continuing the previous day's weakness, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,650 per 10 gram.
Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 43 to Rs 66,019 per kg, from Rs 65,976 kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,853.26 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.55 per ounce.
"Bullions are in consolidation mode," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis
How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China
Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star
The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing
DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'
Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man
How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'