Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 141 to Rs 48,509 per 10 grams on Monday, continuing the previous day's weakness, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,650 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 43 to Rs 66,019 per kg, from Rs 65,976 kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,853.26 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.55 per ounce.

"Bullions are in consolidation mode," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.