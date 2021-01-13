Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 325 to Rs 49,370 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 325, or 0.66 per cent, at Rs 49,370 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,360 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Gold prices traded 0.70 per cent higher at $1,857.10 per ounce in New York.
In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021
In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments
The Lead: Nutrition and wellness in the year 2021
Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom
'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul
Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany
Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020
No limit: More exercise, better heart health