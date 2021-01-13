Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices traded 0.70 per cent higher at $1,857.10 per ounce in New York

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 325 to Rs 49,370 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 325, or 0.66 per cent, at Rs 49,370 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,360 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.70 per cent higher at $1,857.10 per ounce in New York.

Gold
Gold prices

