Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Aravallis issue

<p>The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance regarding the issue concerning the definition of Aravalli hills, reports <em>LiveLaw.</em></p><p>A CJI-led bench will hear the matter on Monday (December 29).</p><p>Last month, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.<br></p><p>"Aravalli Hill" will be defined as any landform in the designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravali Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.</p> <p><em>More to follow..</em><br><br></p>