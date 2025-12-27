Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Aravallis issue

A CJI-led bench will hear the matter on Monday (December 29).
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us