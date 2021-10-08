Gold gains Rs 50; silver tumbles Rs 922

Gold gains Rs 50; silver tumbles Rs 922

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.47 per ounce

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 50 to Rs 45,959 per 10 grams amid gain in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,909 per 10 grams.

Silver in contrast dipped by Rs 922 to Rs 59,834 per kg, from Rs 60,756 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,755 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,755 per ounce on Friday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

