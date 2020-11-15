Gold imports dip 47% in April-October to $9.28 billion

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 47.42 per cent to $ 9.28 billion during April-October due to fall in demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.
Imports of the yellow metal stood at $ 17.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
The imports, however, recorded a growth of about 36 per cent in October.
Silver imports during the period too dipped 64.65 per cent to $ 742 million.
The decline in gold and silver imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, to $ 32.16 billion during April-October 2020-21 as against $ 100.67 billion in the year-ago period.
India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to demand of jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.
Gems and jewellery exports declined by about 49.5 per cent to $ 11.61 billion in April-October 2020.
