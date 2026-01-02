Menu
All local body polls will be held this year, says D K Shivakumar

Recently, Shivakumar had said that the government would have to conduct Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections - due since 2021 - in the next 2-3 months, and asked party leaders to prepare.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 22:10 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 22:10 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarLocal Body Election

