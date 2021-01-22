Gold slips as dollar firms, heading for best week in 5

Gold slips as dollar firms, still heading for best week in five

Silver shed 1.8% to $25.47 an ounce but was set to register its best week in five, up 1.5% so far

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices fell on Friday as US Treasury yields and the dollar held firm, although expectations of a big US fiscal stimulus kept bullion on course for its biggest weekly gain in five.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,854.02 per ounce by 1039 GMT, retreating from its highest since January 8 hit on Thursday. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,855.90.

"The challenge for gold is it seems well supported around the $1,800 levels but the dollar seems to have pulled out of its lows and not convinced that its small recovery has run its course and that continues to be a drag (on gold)," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

"Higher yields and US dollar is driving the consolidation that we're seeing in gold."

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields held firm above 1%, helping the dollar gain. For the week, gold has gained 1.5% -- the most since the week ended December 18, as investors remained hopeful about the passage of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

In other metals, platinum dipped 2.8% to $1,095.65. The auto-catalyst metal was still set to post its second consecutive weekly gain, up about 2%, after hitting its highest since August 12, 2016, on Thursday.

"As a result, the price differential to gold narrowed for a time to $720 per troy ounce. The last time it was any lower was in February last year," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch in a note.

"There was no specific trigger for the price surge. The price may have been pushed up by technical buying after it exceeded its previous high at $1,130."

Silver shed 1.8% to $25.47 an ounce but was set to register its best week in five, up 1.5% so far. Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,360.03. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
Gold prices
US
US dollar

What's Brewing

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

 