Viral video shows Rohit Sharma in KKR dressing room; fans speculate former MI captain might join KKR for IPL 2025

Meagre days after Mumbai Indians got eliminated from the TATA IPL 2024 tournament, speculations over former MI captain Rohit Sharma considering to join KKR for the next IPL season took over the internet on Saturday (May 11, 2024).

As KKR and MI teams prepped for the match, sudden rains delayed the game by almost an hour is when a a video was circulated on social media showing Rohit interacting with the KKR team in their dressing room. Referring to the video which is now removed from the internet, Hindustan Times reported that Rohit Sharma was seen conversing with KKR's support staff. Other KKR players K S Bharat and Manish Pandey were also said to be seen in the video clip which was shared on the web before it was deleted.

Netizens immediately spotted Sharma chatting with KKR players at their camp. One X user posting a screengrab of the now deleted video wrote: "Rohit Sharma having a long chat with KKR players and support staff."