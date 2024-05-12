Viral video shows Rohit Sharma in KKR dressing room; fans speculate former MI captain might join KKR for IPL 2025

Meagre days after Mumbai Indians got eliminated from the TATA IPL 2024 tournament, speculations over former MI captain Rohit Sharma considering to join KKR for the next IPL season took over the internet on Saturday (May 11, 2024).
As KKR and MI teams prepped for the match, sudden rains delayed the game by almost an hour is when a a video was circulated on social media showing Rohit interacting with the KKR team in their dressing room. Referring to the video which is now removed from the internet, Hindustan Times reported that Rohit Sharma was seen conversing with KKR's support staff. Other KKR players K S Bharat and Manish Pandey were also said to be seen in the video clip which was shared on the web before it was deleted.
Netizens immediately spotted Sharma chatting with KKR players at their camp. One X user posting a screengrab of the now deleted video wrote: "Rohit Sharma having a long chat with KKR players and support staff."
Another user said, "Rohit Sharma video leaked by intention. Or by fault? He would go in KKR IN NEXT season."
Saturday's game was cut short by 4 overs owing to the incessant rains owing to which the match started at 9 15 pm. KKR batters Phil Salt and Sunil Narine were the openers and the 16-over-inning ended with Kolkata setting a target of 157 runs for MI by losing 7 wickets.
At the loss of 8 wickets in the limited overs, MI could chase and score 139 runs after which the match was stopped.
With IPL mulling for a mega auction before the next year's tournament, former bowling coach of KKR Wasim Akram expects Rohit to join the Kolkata team. Sportskeeda quoted Akram as saying, "I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket; he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR."
Published 12 May 2024, 13:23 IST