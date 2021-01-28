Gold slips Rs 109; silver tanks Rs 146

Gold on Thursday fell Rs 109 to Rs 48,183 per 10 gram in the national capital following muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,292 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped Rs 146 to Rs 65,031 per kg, from Rs 65,177 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Following stronger dollar and weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices, spot gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi quoted Rs 109 per 10 gram lower."

In the international market, gold quoted lower at $1,840.79 per ounce, while silver was flat at $25.12 per ounce.