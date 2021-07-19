Goldman Sachs to hire over 2,000 employees by 2023 for Hyderabad office

Goldman Sachs to hire over 2,000 people for Hyd office

The company on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad as part of its commitment to expand its global centre for engineering

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 19 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:00 ist
Goldman Sachs said it's new office will hire over 2,000 employees by 2023, a press release from the investment banker said on Monday.

The company on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad as part of its commitment to expand its global centre for engineering and business innovation and in India, a press release from Goldman Sachs said.

"In adherence to local government guidelines, Hyderabad operations commenced remotely in March 2021 and currently have about 250 employees...By the end of 2021 it is expected that the Hyderabad office will grow to 800 employees of which about 70 per cent employees will be new hires. By 2023 the size of Hyderabad office could reach as many as 2,500 employees," it said.

The new facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Chairman and chief executive officer David M Solomon said the new office will serve as a crucial innovation hub for a wide range of Goldman Sachs' businesses and enhance its reputation as a global firm.

