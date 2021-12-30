Govt extends FY21 GST annual return filing deadline

Govt extends FY21 GST annual return filing deadline till Feb 28

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax

  Dec 30 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 12:41 ist
GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government has extended by two months till February 28 the deadline for businesses to file GST annual returns for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 2021.

"The due date for furnishing annual return in FORM GSTR-9 & self-certified reconciliation statement in FORM GSTR-9C for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended from 31.12.2021 to 28.02.2022," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said in a late-night tweet on Wednesday.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

Furnishing of the annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover above Rs 2 crore while a reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons having aggregate turnover above Rs 5 crore.

