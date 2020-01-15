Govt will put restrictions on imports of products under 'others' category, says Piyush Goyal

Concerned over rise in imports in the 'others' category, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked those importers to seek HSN or tariff code within 30 days from the foreign trade office, failing which the government would impose strong restrictions on their inbound shipments.
Goyal said India is facing "big" problem in the country's imports of a category called "others" and in that category, all sorts of stuff is being imported into the country
Citing an analysis, he said one out of the four products being imported in India is under this category.
Out of over USD 500 billion worth of imports in 2018-19, the 'others' category accounted for over USD 100 billion.
He said this at the CII's National Standards Conclave.
Goyal asked the importers to approach their nearest DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) immediately.
The minister urged the industry to convey this message to other stakeholders.
This measure, he said, will help the government assess what is being imported into the country.