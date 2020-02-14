Hero MotoCorp launches BS-VI compliant Splendor+, price starts at Rs 59,600

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched BS-VI compliant version of its popular Splendor+ motorcycle with price starting at Rs 59,600.

The company also introduced BS-VI versions of its two scooter models -- Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 with price starting at Rs 64,310 and Rs 67,950 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) respectively, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said, "With Splendor+ BS-VI, the updated Destini 125 BS-VI and Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI, we have migrated almost our entire portfolio shift to BS-VI norms, well ahead of the deadline."

He further said,"At Hero MotoCorp we are geared-up for exciting times in the coming weeks with a lineup of new product launches, which should help in reinvigorating customer sentiments as well."

The new products have been designed and developed completely in-house at the company's R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp said.