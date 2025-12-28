<p>Some books begin to gather a quiet hum of anticipation long before their release. From literary fiction to reported nonfiction, these forthcoming titles offer a glimpse of the ideas, voices and stories set to shape our reading in the coming year. As always, blame us for judging by the cover and do not blame us for the list being (again) in no particular order. </p>.<p><strong>A World Appears</strong> <strong>by Michael Pollan</strong></p>.<p>From the bestselling author of <em>The Omnivore’s Dilemma</em>, this ambitious work turns to consciousness, arguably the most profound and unsolved puzzle in science and philosophy. Drawing on neuroscience, psychology, and lived experience, the book is expected to blend rigorous reporting with intellectual wonder, making complex ideas accessible. </p>.<p><strong>The Complex by Karan Mahajan</strong></p>.<p>From the author of <em>The Association of Small Bombs</em>, this novel traces the lives of an Indian couple moving between India and the United States as their personal choices unfold alongside political unrest. With his trademark acuity, Mahajan examines questions of belonging, displacement, and the sacrifices ideology demands.</p>.A journalist’s frontline account of India’s decades of conflict.<p><strong>Make it Up as You Go Along by Shefali Shah</strong></p>.<p>Among the many memoirs set to be released in 2026, this title stands out for its promise of candour. Written by one of India’s most respected actors, this memoir tackles everything about the glitzy world of Bollywood, including ageism, love, being a working woman in the industry today, sexism, etc.</p>.<p><strong>Vigil by George Saunders</strong></p>.<p>This promises to be a bold new novel from the Booker-winning author (Lincoln in the Bardo). Vigil blends existential inquiry with Saunders’ signature humane voice, telling a layered story about mortality, redemption, and the afterlife. It promises both experimental structure and emotional depth — a must-read for literary fiction fans.</p>.<p><strong>How to Talk to AI by Jamie Bartlett</strong></p>.<p>Do we all need this book or do we? This promises to be a timely guide to understanding artificial intelligence, all its capabilities, risks, and societal impact, written in accessible language for a broad audience. As artificial intelligence continues transforming work, creativity, and ethics, this book aims to demystify the technology shaping our lives and our future.</p>.<p><strong>What We Ask Google by Tim Hartford</strong></p>.<p>Ever wondered what goes through other people’s minds — their silly questions, their inner anxieties, hopes and dreams? In <em>What We Ask Google</em>, the company’s Data Editor Simon Rogers explores insights from the world’s biggest dataset: an epic snapshot, two decades long and counting, of our collective brain. What it reveals about us might surprise you.</p>.<p><strong>The Last of Earth by Deepa Annapara</strong></p>.<p>A richly imagined historical novel by the acclaimed author of Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line about two outsiders in nineteenth-century Tibet, blending adventure, empire-era politics, and cross-cultural encounters. Anappara’s evocative prose and deep research promise a sweeping narrative that highlights lesser-told histories within the Indian literary orbit.</p>.<p><strong>The Secret Lives of Murderers' Wives by Elizabeth Arnott</strong></p>.<p>You’ve heard of the men who kill, but what about the women who loved them? It’s a baking hot summer in 1960s California, and three women have formed an unlikely friendship. From the outside, Beverley, Elsie and Margot lead idyllic lives, but behind the false smiles and glittering pools lies the truth: their husbands are some of the country’s most notorious convicted killers. When a string of local killings hits the news, the women, underestimated and overlooked, are hurled into an investigation of their own. </p>.<p><strong>In The Shade of Many Trees by Kadambari Devarajan</strong></p>.<p>Nat Geo explorer Kadambari Devarajan uses seven trees from her paati’s<br>garden to lead her reader down endlessly fascinating rabbit holes into a<br>reckoning with history, the natural world we are tied to, childhood nostalgia, and unmitigated climate change. Using seven trees—the coconut, the peepul, the guava, the gooseberry, the sandalwood, the neem, and the moringa—from her grandmother’s garden as windows, she takes each to explore social, economic, cultural, and ecological angles of conservation.</p>