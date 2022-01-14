Hero Motocorp to invest over $56 mn in EV startup

Hero Motocorp to invest over $56 mn in EV startup Ather Energy

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 20:27 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Two-wheeler vehicle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd said on Friday it would invest up to Rs 4,200 crore ($56.66 million) in electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy.

hero motocorp
Electric Vehicles
Ather Energy
Business News

