HUL rises 2 pc after Q2 earnings

The scrip of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday advanced about 2 per cent after the company reported a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended on September 30.

It rose by 1.89 per cent to Rs 2,052.90 on the BSE; while on the NSE, it jumped 1.93 per cent to Rs 2,053.20.

HUL on Monday posted a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, mainly driven by home care, beauty and personal care verticals.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,525 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,708 crore as against Rs 9,138 crore for the same period year ago.