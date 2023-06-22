IFFCO to supply nano liquid urea to the United States

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with California-based Kapoor Enterprises Inc for the export of nano liquid urea to the US.

“IFFCO now started exporting the world’s 1st nano urea invented & manufactured indigenously in India by IFFCO to the USA. An agreement in regard to exporting IFFCO nano urea to the USA is signed between IFFCO & Kapoor Enterprises Inc, California," the cooperative said in a statement.

As of now, IFFCO exports more than 5 lakh bottles of nano liquid urea to more than 25 countries.

The agreement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the US.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched the world’s first nano urea fertiliser, while nano DAP in April this year.

The excess Urea and DAP cause environmental pollution, harm soil health, and make plants more susceptible to disease & insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop & production loss. Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, healthy and protect them from lodging effect, said the statement.

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing.

IFFCO has already sold more than 5.7 crore bottles of nano urea liquid in India since its commercial rollout. Both Nano Urea and Nano DAP are the game-changing innovations of the agriculture industry leading to sustainable agriculture, said the statement.