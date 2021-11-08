IIT-M students register strong performance in PPOs

As many as 227 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) as of November 5 have been made to IIT-M students during the 2021-22 academic year as against 186 offers during the entire 2020-21 academic year. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, which is scheduled for December 1, the institute said.

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the “excellent performance” of students during their internships, the IIT-M said.

“The Internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students,” Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT-M said.

In the ongoing academic year, the Core Engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs to date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs.

The top five companies that made the highest number of PPOs include Qualcomm (18), Microsoft (14), Honeywell (13), Texas Instruments (12), and Goldman Sachs (10).