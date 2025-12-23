Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Prabhas announces short film festival for new storytellers

The festival invites short films of two minutes and above across all genres.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 14:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 14:42 IST
PrabhasFilm festivalShort filmEntertinment NewsFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us